Dayton’s JJR Solutions will lead team modernizing VA crisis line

“Our role is all about improving VCL’s technical ability to serve our veterans in crisis, as well as their loved ones,” JJR Program Manager Michael Gething said in a release. “We’re going to do this by designing, developing, building, installing, and sustaining a modernized version of the current VCL, making it more reliable and technologically scalable while improving the user experience for callers.”

The VCL is a free phone, chat and text service that offers 24/7 confidential crisis support. Since 2007, more than 6.2 million calls have been placed, with more than 1.1 million referrals made to VA suicide prevention coordinators, JJR said.