Dayton’s only Pita Pit location closes

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Dain Peters opened Pita Pit at 1047 Brown St. at 22 years old — becoming the chain’s youngest franchise holder.

Peters fell in love with the Pita Pit brand in Washington state, where he spent part of his childhood, and dreamed of opening his own location.

The Covington High School graduate secured funding from Farmers and Merchants Bank in Miamisburg and invested about $50,000 of the money he earned from working at Fullmer’s Landscaping in Dayton and by doing odd jobs for seniors into his business.

Pita Pit was known for its fresh and healthy pita sandwiches. Peters previously said that Pita Pit typically sets up shop around colleges because about 65 percent of the chain’s customers are between ages 18 and 23.

The Pita Pit space was previously home to Amaze Saloon and Piercology. The space is now for lease.