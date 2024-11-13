Breaking: Dayton’s only Pita Pit location closes

Dayton’s only Pita Pit location closes

Pita Pit, located at 1047 Brown St. near the University of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital, has closed. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Pita Pit, located at 1047 Brown St. near the University of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital, has closed. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The signs are down and the doors are locked at Dayton’s only Pita Pit location near the University of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the hours were updated to “permanently closed” about two weeks ago.

Pita Pit, located at 1047 Brown St. near the University of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital, has closed. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Dain Peters opened Pita Pit at 1047 Brown St. at 22 years old — becoming the chain’s youngest franchise holder.

Peters fell in love with the Pita Pit brand in Washington state, where he spent part of his childhood, and dreamed of opening his own location.

The Covington High School graduate secured funding from Farmers and Merchants Bank in Miamisburg and invested about $50,000 of the money he earned from working at Fullmer’s Landscaping in Dayton and by doing odd jobs for seniors into his business.

Pita Pit was known for its fresh and healthy pita sandwiches. Peters previously said that Pita Pit typically sets up shop around colleges because about 65 percent of the chain’s customers are between ages 18 and 23.

The Pita Pit space was previously home to Amaze Saloon and Piercology. The space is now for lease.

ExploreBrown Street building demolished for new coffee shop proposed near UD
In Other News
1
Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies to open in Huber Heights
2
This Week in Dayton History: Air Force museum plans, L’Auberge...
3
Official tally to determine Montgomery County election results in close...
4
Local lawmaker aims to halve Ohio sports betting tax rate
5
2 new retailers coming to The Greene in Beavercreek

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.