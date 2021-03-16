Dayton’s outdoor drinking district suspended on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day will be different again this year, because bars and restaurants will be hosting smaller and modified events that comply COVID-19 safety guidelines, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

“It will look and feel different,” she said.

Last year, some of the Dayton area’s largest St. Paddy’s events were cancelled or downsized following health orders that banned large gatherings.

Downtown businesses have been dealing with COVID-19 for a year now, and they know how to operate safely, Gudorf said.

But visitors and merrymakers need to remember not to let their guards down because “we’re not out of the woods yet,” Gudorf said.

“We’re getting so far along, and we don’t want to take a step backwards,” she said. “We’re close to getting to the other side of COVID.”

Steve Tieber, owner of Dublin Pub on Wayne Ave. in Dayton, works on plans for St. Patrick's Day celebration on Wednesday. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Ford Weber, Dayton’s economic development director, said officials have been concerned about St. Patrick’s celebrations turning into “super-spreader” events.

But, he said, people and businesses hopefully can prevent that from happening by being responsible and following CDC and state health guidelines.

Some restaurants are taking reservations and other establishments expect to use counters at the door to avoid overcrowding, he said.

Like always, people need to socially distance, wear masks unless actively eating or drinking and regularly wash their hands, Weber said.

Health officials have said they are worried because alcohol consumption and intoxication can cause people to behave less safely and responsibly.