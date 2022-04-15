Dayton’s Third Street bridge wins outstanding short span award

The bridge won the 2021 Outstanding Short Span Roadway Bridge award on March 31 during the ABCD’s meeting at the Montgomery Inn in Cincinnati.

“Our Peace Bridge, also known as the Third Street bridge, was such an important project,” said Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner. “It took a massive team effort and much community input over several years. We felt like we did it right, and it is gratifying to learn that this prestigious organization agrees.”