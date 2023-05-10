Dayton’s Wayne Avenue bump-fest to be repaved; half this year, half next year

BreakingNews
DAYTON — One damaged section of Wayne Avenue roadway will be repaved later this year, but another part of the highly traveled thoroughfare won’t be redone until next year when it gets a major makeover.

This year, Wayne Avenue will be resurfaced from Anderson Street (by Tank’s Bar & Grill) to Waldo Street (by Esther Price Candies), said David Escobar, senior engineer II with the city of Dayton.

Escobar said this construction work should take place over the summer, between June and August.

Part of Wayne Avenue also will be rebuilt and widened to add a new middle turn lane next year, he said. The Wayne Avenue hill in front of Kroger will be widened from Wyoming Street (by Wendy’s and Sunoco) to Waldo Street. The project also will upgrade the curb, sidewalks and lighting.

In support of this project, the Dayton City Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution declaring the city’s intent to acquire about 16 parcels to help widen the roadway.

Some local residents and community members have expressed frustration on social media and elsewhere with the state of Wayne Avenue.

The section of the road that is home to Kroger, Walgreens and Tank’s already had worn-down pavement, then parts of it were torn up last year for a water main replacement project.

Escobar said the road conditions also have been impacted by weather and salt treatments during the winter and the normal wear and tear of traffic.

“It’s been a while since we’ve paved that section,” he said.

Other parts of Wayne Avenue have been redone, including a large section that stretches from Third Street nearly to Wyoming Street, officials said.

Wayne Avenue in somewhat recent years also was repaved from Anderson Street to Phillips Avenue by Belmont High School.

The city said redoing Wayne Avenue from Phillips up to Smithville Road is a priority.

