Dayton’s Wayne Avenue bump-fest to be repaved; half this year, half next year

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Some local residents and community members have expressed frustration on social media and elsewhere with the state of Wayne Avenue.

The section of the road that is home to Kroger, Walgreens and Tank’s already had worn-down pavement, then parts of it were torn up last year for a water main replacement project.

Escobar said the road conditions also have been impacted by weather and salt treatments during the winter and the normal wear and tear of traffic.

“It’s been a while since we’ve paved that section,” he said.

Other parts of Wayne Avenue have been redone, including a large section that stretches from Third Street nearly to Wyoming Street, officials said.

Wayne Avenue in somewhat recent years also was repaved from Anderson Street to Phillips Avenue by Belmont High School.

The city said redoing Wayne Avenue from Phillips up to Smithville Road is a priority.