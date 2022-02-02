Hamburger icon
Dayton’s White Family buys Kentucky auto group

Welcoming commuters to Dayton is a mural spanning the length of the White Allen body shop, 442 N. Main Street. The artwork, a collaboration with local artist Amy Deal and K12 Gallery & TEJAS, celebrates the innovative history of the city. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
24 minutes ago
Combined company has 1,300 employees, $1.2 billion in sales, business says

White Family Companies Inc., which owns and operates the White-Allen auto dealerships in downtown Dayton, has purchased an auto dealers group in Hopkinsville, Ky.

The Sisk Automotive Group consists of Honda, Nissan, Chrysler and other dealerships and saw nearly $100 million in sales last year, the White company said in a new release.

Terms of the purchase were not released.

But the newly buttressed White Family Companies will have a total of about 1,300 employees. The White family now owns 26 dealerships in Ohio, Kentucky, Wyoming and South Dakota. Last year, all the dealerships combined generated sales of more than $1.2 billion, the company said.

Tim White Sr., chairman of the White Family Companies, said in the release that one point of attraction for his business was that Sisk is also a multi-generational family owned company.

“It is not often you are able to combine such similar operations,” White said.

The Sisk Group is a third-generation family-owned business formed in 1931. According to a Kentucky newspaper, the Kentucky New Era, the Sisk company was founded by Gene Sisk and handed down to son Albert Sisk in the 1990s.

Wilson Sisk, son of Albert, purchased a Kentucky Nissan dealership, expanding the business in 2016, the newspaper said.

