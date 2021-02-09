Deadline extended for charities to apply for 2021 Combined Federal Campaign

Charities not currently part of the 2021 Combined Federal Campaign now have until Feb. 26 to apply, pay the application fee and submit their application so they may reach 9 million potential donors across the country and around the world.
The Office of Personnel Management extended the deadline, making its 2018-2020 charities aware of the announcement. The thousands of approved CFC charities cover all aspects of the human experience, from the environment and health to animals, arts and education.
The benefit of a charity participating in the 2021 CFC is unrestricted funding, said Susy Himelhoch, CFC Dayton District director.
“It’s not like a grant specified for a certain purpose,” she said. “CFC funding is unrestricted, so once a donor gives to a charity, CFC does not direct how that money is used.”
Himelhoch pointed to the 32,000 personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a compelling reason for a charitable organization to apply to be a CFC-approved charity.
“They’ll be exposed to an audience of potential donors they may not otherwise be able to reach,” she said.
Charity application information is available at https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/application-process. For questions about the application process or technical assistance, contact the Customer Care Center at support@cfccharities.org or 888-232-4935. Policy questions may be answered by contacting OPM at cfc@opm.gov or 202-606-2564.