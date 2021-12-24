Deadline nears to apply for property tax break for seniors

Only homeowners whose modified adjusted gross household income is $34,200 or less are eligible for the tax break. Certain types of income, including Social Security benefits, do not count towards the income requirement. Also, homeowners are required to have owned and occupied their residence on Jan. 1 to be eligible for this year’s tax credit and must be at least 65 by Dec. 31.

Homeowners can apply online at www.mcauditor.org/homestead, or print a form from the website and mail it to the auditor’s office. Homeowners who already receive the benefit do not need to reapply.

Those who are not sure whether they meet the eligibility requirements or who have questions can call the auditor’s homestead hotline at 937-225-4341.