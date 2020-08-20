Deadly Fairborn motorcycle crash under investigation

One person died at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Fairborn on Thursday afternoon, according to Fairborn police.
The crash happened after 1:30 p.m. on Zink Road near Eagle Highlands Drive not far from Wright State University and Colonel Glenn Highway.
First responders from Fairborn police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene.
The crash happened near the Sycamore Creek II condominiums and Fieldstone Circle.
Zink Road was shut down for the investigation.
Only one vehicle, the motorcycle, was involved, according to a Fairborn officer.