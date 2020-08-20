X

Deadly Fairborn motorcycle crash under investigation

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fairborn on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fairborn on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ben McLaughlin

One person died at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Fairborn on Thursday afternoon, according to Fairborn police.

The crash happened after 1:30 p.m. on Zink Road near Eagle Highlands Drive not far from Wright State University and Colonel Glenn Highway.

First responders from Fairborn police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

ExploreArea girl, 9, diagnosed with coronavirus, has died

The crash happened near the Sycamore Creek II condominiums and Fieldstone Circle.

Zink Road was shut down for the investigation.

Only one vehicle, the motorcycle, was involved, according to a Fairborn officer.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.