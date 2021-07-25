Deanna Murphy: “I understand what it’s like to not have the things you need.”

Murphy has been instrumental in two local children’s charities. She helped found Brigid’s Path, a newborn recovery center established in 2018 in Kettering that cares for drug exposed babies and connects their families with resources for things like housing and transportation.

In December of 2019, Murphy took over as executive director of Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a nonprofit in Centerville that works with social service agencies in Montgomery, Butler, Greene and Warren counties to supply children in need with essential items like clothing, books, hygiene items and toys.

Murphy says the care packages Hannah’s provides are a lot more than just books or shoes.

“I know these families are struggling every day to ensure that their children have what they need. So when we provide a care package to a child, that family can then redirect their limited resources to housing, food, all those things that make their family successful,” she said.

In Murphy’s short tenure as director of Hannah’s Treasure Chest, she has already shaped the children’s charity with her “great vision,” said Hill.

Murphy has worked to make the charity more self-reliant by opening a thrift store called Shop Hannah. The store sells excess donations that don’t meet caseworkers’ requests or items the charity has an overabundance of.

