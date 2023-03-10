X
Dark Mode Toggle

Death of infant involved in 2022 kidnapping ruled ‘unexplained’

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of one of the two infant boys involved in a kidnapping in December as Sudden Unexplained Infant Death that involved “unsafe sleep environment.”

Six-month-old Ky’air Thomas died late on Jan. 28, after the baby’s mother said that he had a seizure. Emergency crews were called and found the baby unresponsive. Crews took him to Natonwide Children’s Hospital, where he died, according to Columbus Police.

An autopsy report found no evidence of foul play, abuse or neglect, the coroner’s office said.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: One of Columbus twin boys involved in December kidnapping dies

According to a release, police found the baby, after feeding, was placed face down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows and left unsupervised, but the coroner’s office couldn’t determine if this played a part in the death.

Ky’air Thomas and his brother were kidnapped on De. 19, 2022, from outside a pizza shop in the Short North arts district in Columbus when the car they were in was stolen.

Ky’air was found on Dec. 20 in the parking lot of the Dayton International Airport in a car seat. His brother Kason was found two days later in Indianapolis, inside the stolen car.

Columbus police charged Nalah T. Jackson, 24, with kidnapping the twins and stealing the car.

In Other News
1
Tipp City schools to launch school resource officer program in fall
2
Local World War II veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor honored on 100th...
3
County touts access, services as benefits of new Municipal Court in...
4
Professional bull riders plan to make Dayton rumble
5
Fire Blocks developer wants to build 100 new apartments in Webster...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top