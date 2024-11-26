Death under investigation after man found unresponsive in Kettering

The death of a man who was found unresponsive at a Kettering apartment complex Monday is under investigation.
Kettering police responded to Bobbie Place late Monday to assist the Kettering Fire Department with an unresponsive man, said Kettering police Public Information Officer Cynthia James.
Once they arrived, they located a deceased man.
“The cause of death is unknown at this time and therefore is being investigated by detectives,” James said.
We will update this story as more information is available.
