DECA charter school closes one building over COVID concerns

Dayton Early College Academy’s middle school closed Monday and will have remote learning only on Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID concerns.
In a letter to school families, DECA Superintendent Dave Taylor wrote that over the weekend, the school “learned of four staff members at DECA Middle who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are awaiting confirmation of a positive test.”
Taylor said school officials were not sure if the cases were connected, but they closed the school building out of caution and concern about staff shortages. The move only affects DECA Middle — at 110 N. Patterson Blvd. downtown — not the high school or DECA PREP.
The DECA charter schools required staff and students to wear masks at school all of this fall, and Taylor wrote in his note to families that “the vast majority” of school faculty are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This is a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining our defenses against the virus at all times and in all settings,” Taylor wrote. “It takes all of us to keep each other safe!”