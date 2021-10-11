DECA charter school closes one building over COVID concerns

In a letter to school families, DECA Superintendent Dave Taylor wrote that over the weekend, the school “learned of four staff members at DECA Middle who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are awaiting confirmation of a positive test.”

Taylor said school officials were not sure if the cases were connected, but they closed the school building out of caution and concern about staff shortages. The move only affects DECA Middle — at 110 N. Patterson Blvd. downtown — not the high school or DECA PREP.