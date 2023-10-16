Deer strikes are more common in the last 3 months of the year. Here’s what you can do

Deer season is here, and that means local motorists face increased risk of dangerous animal strikes that can result in serious vehicle damage and personal injuries.

Thousands of motorists have collided with deer on local roadways in the last several years, and the final three months of the year tend to account for nearly half of annual deer crashes.

“Deer can be unpredictable, so even the best drivers are at risk,” said Kara Hitchens, spokesperson for AAA. “In addition to your vehicle damage, the cost of repairs may put a serious dent in your wallet if you don’t have a comprehensive insurance policy with adequate coverage.”

October through December is deer-mating season, which means they are more active and they are more likely to dart into the roadway, says AAA.

Female deer that do not want to breed regularly are chased by males, which leads to the animals running out into the road, says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Motorists should be on the lookout for deer in areas with fencerows and other places where forested habitats intersect with roadways, state officials said. Deer are especially active during the morning and evening hours.

Since 2018, Ohio has had more than 104,000 deer-related crashes, including 9,000 in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties, according to crash data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Last year, about 46% of deer collisions across the state occurred in the final quarter of the year, says state patrol data. About 44% of deer-related crashes in the Miami Valley last year took place in those three months.

There have already been more than 10,245 deer crashes across the state this year, including more than 800 in the seven-county region. And deer season has only just started.

The vast majority of deer strikes do not result in serious injuries, but the average insurance claim for an animal strike was more than $5,000 in 2022, which was up almost 55% from five years earlier, AAA said.

Sensors, cameras and other auto safety system technologies on newer vehicles can double repair bills for even fairly minor collisions, officials said.

The dawn and dusk hours are the most common times for deer-related crashes, with 26% occurring between 5 and 8 a.m., and another 31% of crashes take place between 6 and 10 p.m., says the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition.

The highways with the most deer-related crashes across Ohio include Interstate 75, I-71, state Route 2 and U.S. 30 and U.S. 33, the state has said.

While 95% of deer-related crashes only cause property damage, some motorists and passengers have been badly injured and killed in these collisions, state officials say.

Staff Writer Holly Souther contributed to this report.

How to avoid animal collisions:

Scan the road ahead: Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Also, remember some animals, like deer, move in groups, so when there is one, there are usually more in the area.

Use high beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic: This can help you spot deer or other wildlife more quickly and give you time to slow down, move over or honk the horn to scare the animal away. High beams also help in spotting animals’ reflective eyes.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk: Deer tend to be more active in the early morning and at dusk. That’s why these are peak times for deer-vehicle collisions.

If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane: Swerving to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash or cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Drivers who swerve to miss a deer and hit something else may be charged for an at-fault crash.

Always wear a seatbelt and remain awake, alert, and sober: The chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on. If you’re distracted or drowsy, you’re not properly scanning the road for deer and could end up spotting them too late.

What to do if you hit a deer:

Following the collision, call the police.

Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened and wounded animal can be dangerous and pose a threat when approached or might further injure itself.

Activate the vehicle’s hazard lights whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, move the vehicle to a safe location out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

Drivers should contact their insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any vehicle damage.

SOURCE: AAA, The Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources