Defense contractor has long-term lease at Mound business site

Reached for comment, a Raytheon/Collins Aerospace spokeswoman said she had nothing “definitive to share.” She did not respond to follow-up questions.

The building offers ceiling heights of 20 to 25 feet, with 44,500-square-feet of high bay manufacturing/industrial space, a 33,000 square-foot warehouse, with five docks, a drive-in door and air-conditioning throughout the building

The Mound Business Park offers robust former federal government buildings and infrastructure in a relatively private location. The U.S. Department of Energy closed its former Mound facility in the early 1990s, ending its decades as a production site for nuclear weapon components.

The building is inside the business park but it is privately owned, said Mound property manager April Hauser. She referred further questions to Dick Church, administrator of Mound Business Park, to whom messages were sent.