Defense contractor has long-term lease at Mound business site

Raytheon Technologies has secured a long-term lease at a Mound Business Park property in Miamisburg, according to a city development director and a broker involved in the transaction.
Raytheon will lease space at 855 Mound Road, said Gerry Smith, senior vice president at Apex Commercial Group.
Raytheon has offices on Presidential Drive in Beavercreek, near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. And a Raytheon business, Collins Aerospace, also has a manufacturing presence in Troy, making airplane brake systems for the military.
Chris Fine, Miamisburg economic development director, said his understanding is that either Raytheon or Collins will establish a presence in the building. He said the only change at the site that he knows of is construction of a driveway to and from that address.
Both Smith and Fine said the company has said little about how many employees will work at the site and what they will do there.
Reached for comment, a Raytheon/Collins Aerospace spokeswoman said she had nothing “definitive to share.” She did not respond to follow-up questions.
The building offers ceiling heights of 20 to 25 feet, with 44,500-square-feet of high bay manufacturing/industrial space, a 33,000 square-foot warehouse, with five docks, a drive-in door and air-conditioning throughout the building
The Mound Business Park offers robust former federal government buildings and infrastructure in a relatively private location. The U.S. Department of Energy closed its former Mound facility in the early 1990s, ending its decades as a production site for nuclear weapon components.
The building is inside the business park but it is privately owned, said Mound property manager April Hauser. She referred further questions to Dick Church, administrator of Mound Business Park, to whom messages were sent.
