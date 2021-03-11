Defense contractor hired to do ‘health surveillance’ work in Dayton

A defense contractor owned by the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma has landed a contract to perform health surveillance work in Dayton and other places, according to an announcement this week by the Department of Defense.
Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC, doing business as Catoosa, Okla,-based CNT, was awarded a $10.2 million contract to work for the Defense Health Agency’s Healthcare Operations Directorate, Public Health Division, Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch, in “its mission to conduct comprehensive health surveillance efforts for the Department of Defense,” the Pentagon said this week.
“The scope of this award is to maintain established infrastructure and capabilities; respond to inquiries from the DoD medical and health authorities; assist in analyzing, interpreting and disseminating information regarding the status, trends and determinants of the health and fitness of armed forces and other DoD approved target populations,” the DoD said.
COVID-19 testing is one service the company offers, according to its web site.
Stars and Stripes newspaper reported last year that Defense Health Agency works as a “combat support agency to the military services ... with epidemiology data that improves the health and readiness of all service members and their beneficiaries.”
The contract work will be performed at a “primary” location in Silver Spring, Md., with some personnel located at Defense Healthy Agency satellites at Aberdeen, Md. and Dayton, the new contract says.
In June 2019, a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base public affairs writer wrote that Defense Health Agency visited the 88th Air Base Wing and 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson as part of a series of visits to military treatment facilities around the nation.
A spokeswoman for Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs said she forwarded questions from the Dayton Daily News to colleagues. Questions were also sent to the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch.
The estimated completion date of the project is March 2023.
The Defense Health Agency, in Falls Church, Va., was the contracting activity.