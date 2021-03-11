Defense contractor hired to do ‘health surveillance’ work in Dayton

The contract work will be performed at a “primary” location in Silver Spring, Md., with some personnel located at Defense Healthy Agency satellites at Aberdeen, Md. and Dayton, the new contract says.

In June 2019, a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base public affairs writer wrote that Defense Health Agency visited the 88th Air Base Wing and 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson as part of a series of visits to military treatment facilities around the nation.

A spokeswoman for Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs said she forwarded questions from the Dayton Daily News to colleagues. Questions were also sent to the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch.

The estimated completion date of the project is March 2023.

The Defense Health Agency, in Falls Church, Va., was the contracting activity.