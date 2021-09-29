dayton-daily-news logo
DeMaria takes national education post after Ohio retirement

Paolo DeMaria talks about school improvement in a visit to Dayton just after being hired as state superintendent in 2016.

By Jeremy P. Kelley
49 minutes ago
Outgoing K-12 state superintendent will work with state school boards across the country.

Paolo DeMaria, who retired last week as Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction for K-12 schools, has been named the next president and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE).

He will take over the role in January.

“We are thrilled to secure Paolo DeMaria as our next chief executive,” said NASBE board chair Byron Ernest. “Paolo is a passionate, nationally regarded leader with a track record of working effectively with state board of education members.”

ExploreOutgoing Ohio superintendent urges schools to take risks

NASBE says it works to elevate the voices of state boards of education in national and state policymaking. The nonprofit group “facilitates the exchange of informed ideas” among states and supports members in advancing equity and excellence in public education for all students.

DeMaria just finished a five-year stint as Ohio’s state superintendent, with creation and implementation of the state strategic plan for K-12 schools marking the top highlight. At NASBE, DeMaria will lead continued implementation of that group’s strategic plan, focused on empowering members with the services and tools they need to create the conditions for student success.

“I worked with nearly 50 dedicated public servants on Ohio’s state board during my time there,” DeMaria said. “They placed students at the heart of every policy decision. The role of the state board is vitally important in policymaking and advocacy, and in driving excellence and success in education. … I am honored to be NASBE’s next president and CEO.”

ExploreRead about Ohio's strategic plan for K-12 education

In his career, DeMaria served in executive positions with ODE, the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Management and Budget. He also worked as chief policy advisor to Gov. Bob Taft and as a consultant for Education First Consulting.

DeMaria succeeds Robert Hull, who will retire in December after serving as NASBE’s president and CEO since 2018.

