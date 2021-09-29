DeMaria takes national education post after Ohio retirement

“I worked with nearly 50 dedicated public servants on Ohio’s state board during my time there,” DeMaria said. “They placed students at the heart of every policy decision. The role of the state board is vitally important in policymaking and advocacy, and in driving excellence and success in education. … I am honored to be NASBE’s next president and CEO.”

In his career, DeMaria served in executive positions with ODE, the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Management and Budget. He also worked as chief policy advisor to Gov. Bob Taft and as a consultant for Education First Consulting.

DeMaria succeeds Robert Hull, who will retire in December after serving as NASBE’s president and CEO since 2018.