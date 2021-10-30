Democratic executive director resigns over party mailers attacking city commission candidates

One mailer says Fairchild and Turner-Sloss “opposed measures to keep us safe from violent crime,” and the other says Turner-Sloss can’t be trusted because she was endorsed by the Dayton/Miami Valley Democratic Socialists of America.

Hatcher said he forwarded the materials to Owens to review, but also expressed his concerns over the issue before doing so.

“Lastly, for the role I played in this situation, I sincerely apologize,” Hatcher said. “I deeply regret my involvement in something that has created so much pain and contributed to the propagation of racist stereotypes.”

On Thursday, the party’s central committee voted to apologize to Dayton City Commissioner Rev. Darryl Fairchild and candidate Shenise Turner-Sloss.

The apology says: “The Montgomery County Democratic Party deeply regrets its role in approving two political mailers that were sent this week to some Dayton voters regarding the Dayton City Commission race. The negative mailers, which were submitted by the campaigns of the party-endorsed candidates, made unfair and offensive claims against two Democratic candidates who were not endorsed by the party.”

Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Elizabeth Walters has already apologized to the candidates.

Bensen-Taylor also apologized to Fairchild and Turner-Sloss campaigns. Sliver has not responded for requests for comment.

“Our teams all worked on the mailings. They sent them out. We worked on them as a team, and the goal was to really identify the differences in the political or policy approaches to safety,” Benson-Taylor said. “Nothing in the information was untrue.”

While the city commission race is officially nonpartisan, all four of the candidates are Democrats. Endorsed candidates can take advantage of reduced mailing rates to send out mailers to voters. Benson-Taylor and Sliver are the party’s endorsed candidates.

Owens took responsibility for the county party forwarding the mailers to the Ohio Democratic Party to be sent out via the party’s bulk rate mailing system.

That violated state party rules because “there are strict policies in place that mail pieces can’t attack other Democrats,” said Matt Keyes, spokesman for the state party.

“The mail pieces should never have been submitted by the local county party, nor approved, but they unfortunately went out by mistake amid a staff transition at ODP in oversight of the mail program,” Keyes said.

He said oversight of the program will be strengthened, and the county party was asked to outline what steps will be taken to ensure it does not happen again. Future violations could result in the county party losing access to the state party’s bulk mail rate, Keyes said.