Demolition goal: Create more Uptown parking for Centerville entertainment district

Salar Restaurant and Lounge co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet announced plans to renovate and combine 57 and 63 W. Franklin after a Centerville business owner Patrick Beckel announced his intention to apply for a 113-acre entertainment district.

The district has since been approved by the state. Centerville officials said they see the designation as a key component for Uptown, as it allows for 15 more liquor permits, which is expected to attract more restaurants and businesses.

The Uptown plan calls for improvements in and around Centerville’s historic center at the intersection of Franklin and Main Street, or Ohio 48. Construction is targeted to start this year.

The plan’s six main areas of focus, according to the city, include:

•Improve walkability and reduce traffic congestion;

•Improve parking;

•Schedule and organize new events;

•Focus on business development;

•Develop branding;

•Increase greenspace.