Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Demolition goal: Create more Uptown parking for Centerville entertainment district

Centerville is moving to demolish a house near the center of Uptown it recently bought to help add parking as part of its $11.4 million renovation plan. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Centerville is moving to demolish a house near the center of Uptown it recently bought to help add parking as part of its $11.4 million renovation plan. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
52 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — The city is moving to demolish a house it bought near the center of Uptown to help add parking as part of its $11.4 million renovation plan.

Centerville gained approval from the city’s Board of Architectural Review on Tuesday night to tear down the structure, which sits on about 1 acre at 98 W. Franklin St.

The city plans to convert the rear of the property into a valet parking lot “to improve accessibility and accommodate increased demand from new Uptown restaurants,” the Brunch Pub and Manna among them, records show.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Manna, expected to open this spring, is an upscale dining establishment planned by the owner of a popular Dayton Oregon District restaurant.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet announced plans to renovate and combine 57 and 63 W. Franklin after a Centerville business owner Patrick Beckel announced his intention to apply for a 113-acre entertainment district.

ExploreTRAFFIC: Roundabout work will close intersection for months, cause detours

The district has since been approved by the state. Centerville officials said they see the designation as a key component for Uptown, as it allows for 15 more liquor permits, which is expected to attract more restaurants and businesses.

The Uptown plan calls for improvements in and around Centerville’s historic center at the intersection of Franklin and Main Street, or Ohio 48. Construction is targeted to start this year.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville High School students sentenced in campus gun threat case

The plan’s six main areas of focus, according to the city, include:

•Improve walkability and reduce traffic congestion;

•Improve parking;

•Schedule and organize new events;

•Focus on business development;

•Develop branding;

•Increase greenspace.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville tweaks stray cat feeding law as part of SICSA partnership

In Other News
1
Road crews will work ‘around the clock’ when storm hits
2
Grocery stores seeing brunt of storm-prep shoppers
3
Dog adds texture to artist’s work
4
Winter driving preparedness: How to make sure your vehicle is ready
5
JUST IN: These are the jobs for which Sierra Nevada will be hiring in...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top