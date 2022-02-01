Roundabout work will close intersection for months, cause detours

During the construction work, detours will be posted using a variety of other roads — Yankee Street, McEwen Road, Ohio 725, Ohio 48, Whipp Road, Munger Road and Ohio 741 — county records show.

The roundabout is anticipated to be complete in September. Including engineering, right-of-way and inspection, the total cost of the work is estimated at $1.7 million, county records show.

The vast majority of the project is funded by federal highway funds ($1.376 million) and an Ohio Public Works Commission grant ($194,000), according to the county.

The remainder will be paid for through the county engineer’s office, and county auto title and fuel tax revenue, records show.

The project was approved in late 2020 after forums at which some residents favored the change to improve safety while others were concerned how it would impact surrounding traffic.

Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle has endorsed the work.

Construction bids are scheduled to be opened later this month and awarded in March, Splawinski said.

ROUNDABOUT DETOURS

The proposed detour routes include:

•Eastbound Alex Bell: Munger Road to Yankee Street to Ohio 725 to McEwen Road.

•Westbound Alex Bell: McEwen to Ohio 725 to Ohio 741.

•Southbound Mad River: Whipp Road to Ohio 48 to Alex Bell to McEwen to Ohio 725.

•Northbound Mad River: Yankee to Ohio 725 to McEwen to Alex Bell to Ohio 48 to Whipp.

SOURCE: Montgomery County.