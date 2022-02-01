Hamburger icon
Roundabout work will close intersection for months, cause detours

The reconstruction of the intersection of Mad River and Alex Bell roads in Washington Twp. is expected to close that crossroads for about five months, according to the Montgomery County Engineer's Office.

Credit: FILE

The reconstruction of the intersection of Mad River and Alex Bell roads in Washington Twp. is expected to close that crossroads for about five months, according to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON TWP. — Construction of a roundabout that aims to ease traffic congestion to and from several south suburban communities will create detours when work begins this spring.

The $900,000 reconstruction of the intersection of Mad River and Alex Bell roads in Washington Twp. is expected close that crossroads for about five months, according to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

Work is expected to start in April on the roundabout, which will improve traffic safety, reduce congestion and cut travel times between Centerville, Kettering, Miami Twp., Moraine and West Carrollton, the county said in a statement.

“It is impractical to build the roundabout while traffic is maintained through the old intersection, so detours will be posted on both Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road during construction,” according to the statement.

The two roads average about 17,200 vehicles combined each day, said Rick Splawinski, project manager.

During the construction work, detours will be posted using a variety of other roads — Yankee Street, McEwen Road, Ohio 725, Ohio 48, Whipp Road, Munger Road and Ohio 741 — county records show.

The roundabout is anticipated to be complete in September. Including engineering, right-of-way and inspection, the total cost of the work is estimated at $1.7 million, county records show.

The vast majority of the project is funded by federal highway funds ($1.376 million) and an Ohio Public Works Commission grant ($194,000), according to the county.

The remainder will be paid for through the county engineer’s office, and county auto title and fuel tax revenue, records show.

The project was approved in late 2020 after forums at which some residents favored the change to improve safety while others were concerned how it would impact surrounding traffic.

Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle has endorsed the work.

Construction bids are scheduled to be opened later this month and awarded in March, Splawinski said.

ROUNDABOUT DETOURS

The proposed detour routes include:

•Eastbound Alex Bell: Munger Road to Yankee Street to Ohio 725 to McEwen Road.

•Westbound Alex Bell: McEwen to Ohio 725 to Ohio 741.

•Southbound Mad River: Whipp Road to Ohio 48 to Alex Bell to McEwen to Ohio 725.

•Northbound Mad River: Yankee to Ohio 725 to McEwen to Alex Bell to Ohio 48 to Whipp.

SOURCE: Montgomery County.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

