NEW DETAILS: Centerville High School students sentenced in campus gun threat case

A 15-year-old female was charged with making a terroristic threat and a 16-year-old male faced one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, according to court documents. FILE

A 15-year-old female was charged with making a terroristic threat and a 16-year-old male faced one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, according to court documents. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
10 minutes ago

Two Centerville High School students admitting to felony gun charges on campus have been given suspended juvenile sentences and placed on probation.

Court records show both teens were ordered to serve a minimum of six months in the Ohio Department of Youth Services after a Dec. 3 incident involving what police said was unloaded rifle on school grounds and a related social media threat.

But Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi, who handed down those sentences, lifted them “so long as and upon the condition that” the pair comply “with all court orders,” documents state.

Capizzi outlined a series of steps both teens are ordered to undergo, court records show.

“If preventive services are not effective, removal from the home and foster care placement could become the planned arrangement for the juvenile,” Capizzi wrote.

A 15-year-old female was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and a 16-year-old male faced one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony, according to court documents.

The female’s probation is for one year while the male’s is for six months, records show.

Centerville police said the two were arrested after the unloaded rifle was found in a vehicle and a photo of the weapon was posted on Snapchat, along with a threat.

The incident happened a few days after a Nov. 30 deadly shooting at a Michigan school.

Centerville police said arrests were made within 20 minutes and “there was never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS,” Superintendent Tom Henderson stated in a letter sent to families.

A message left with Centerville school district officials was not immediately returned today.

