NEW DETAILS: Centerville High School students sentenced in campus gun threat case

A 15-year-old female was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, and a 16-year-old male faced one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony, according to court documents.

The female’s probation is for one year while the male’s is for six months, records show.

Centerville police said the two were arrested after the unloaded rifle was found in a vehicle and a photo of the weapon was posted on Snapchat, along with a threat.

The incident happened a few days after a Nov. 30 deadly shooting at a Michigan school.

Centerville police said arrests were made within 20 minutes and “there was never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS,” Superintendent Tom Henderson stated in a letter sent to families.

A message left with Centerville school district officials was not immediately returned today.