Deputies: Burglary suspect shot, killed breaking into Harrison Twp. home

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot and killed in a house in the 3000 block of Susannah Avenue in Harrison Township Thursday night.
According to a release, the sheriff’s office said that deputies received a report of a burglary in progress at the house at 10:28 p.m.
On arrival, they found several broken windows, which deputies said was done by the suspect before forcing the back door open and entering the residence.
The suspect was then shot, and died on the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.