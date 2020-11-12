Xenia man accused of raping minor indicted on charges

A Xenia man accused of having sex with a person younger than 13-years-old has been indicted by a Greene County grand jury.
Shawn Schirmer, 32, of Xenia was indicted on seven counts, including rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and corrupting another with drugs, according to Greene County court documents. Those charges are all felonies. The penalty for rape is at least 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison.
Schirmer is accused of giving a juvenile marijuana, court records state.
The alleged sexual contact happened between April 1 and Oct. 29, records show. Schirmer was arrested on Oct. 30.
Schirmer is being held in the Greene County Jail. A pre-trial hearing for Schirmer has been set for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m., according to court records.