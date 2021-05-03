X

Intoxicated motorist drives through Harrison Twp. home; minor injuries reported

Nick Graham / Staff
Nick Graham / Staff

Local News | 6 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker
No one in the home was injured

A suspect who was intoxicated drove through a Harrison Twp. home after missing a turn Monday morning, according to deputies.

Around 4:20 a.m., a Chevrolet Monte Carlo crashed into a home in the 4000 block of Fleetwood drive.

ExploreAll lanes open, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-70 west in Clark County

The car went through a neighbor’s yard before hitting the south side of the home, going through two bedrooms and the family room before coming to a stop on the back porch, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Grandview Hospital. No one in the home was injured.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.