Deputies investigate shooting at Sporty’s in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called at approximately 9:10 p.m. to Grandview Medical Center, where a gunshot victim sought treatment. There, deputies learned the shooting happened at Sporty’s, 5202 N. Main St., and deputies found the crime scene, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.