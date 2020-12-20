X

Deputies investigate shooting at Sporty’s in Harrison Twp.

By Jen Balduf

One person was shot Saturday night at Sporty’s Taphouse & Grill in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called at approximately 9:10 p.m. to Grandview Medical Center, where a gunshot victim sought treatment. There, deputies learned the shooting happened at Sporty’s, 5202 N. Main St., and deputies found the crime scene, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation by the department’s Special Investigations Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 937-225-HELP (4357).

