Deputies search for possibly armed, dangerous man in Xenia Twp.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possibly armed and dangerous man in Xenia Twp. and is urging anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.
An alert was sent out to residents in a one-mile radius of Hoop Road where the man is believed to be, according to 911 dispatchers.
The suspect is a white man with short hair and a white shirt. He is wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle.
Additional details have not been released at this time. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.