X

Deputies search for possibly armed, dangerous man in Xenia Twp.

Police siren
Police siren

Crime & Law | 38 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possibly armed and dangerous man in Xenia Twp. and is urging anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.

An alert was sent out to residents in a one-mile radius of Hoop Road where the man is believed to be, according to 911 dispatchers.

ExploreFairborn woman killed in head-on crash identified

The suspect is a white man with short hair and a white shirt. He is wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Additional details have not been released at this time. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.