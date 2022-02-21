Deputies use cruiser to stop unconscious driver on US 35 in Jefferson Twp

A driver was taken to the hospital after deputies found them unconscious and slumped over the wheel of their still-moving vehicle.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:30 a.m. deputies were called to U.S. 35 and Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township after a caller reported a driver slumped over their steering wheel.
On arrival, the sheriff’s office said, deputies found gray SUV with the driver unconscious at the wheel, still rolling westbound on U.S. 35 at around 10 mph.
Deputies said the SUV rolled through the intersection and ended up facing the wrong way in the eastbound lanes, so one deputy pulled their vehicle in front of the SUV to stop it.
Police had to break the SUV’s window to get to the driver, who was still unconscious, and was taken to a local hospital.
The highway was shut down for several minutes, and the incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
