Deputy police chief sentenced after second DUI led to resignation

She pleaded guilty in February to driving while under the influence, driving the wrong way and possessing a weapon while intoxicated. A felony improper handling of a firearm charge was dismissed. She had a prior DUI in 2004 in Troy.

Defense lawyer Michael Sheets said Slepicka is in school pursuing a degree and will “have to start essentially a new life” after working in law enforcement more than 20 years. He asked Nasal to take into consideration Slepicka’s years as a police officer, her recognition that she did wrong and the “punishment” she already has received with her job loss and embarrassment in the community.

Slepicka told Nasal she “took pride in her job as a police officer,” asking that he consider “the fact I am trying to do better things.” She said she is in treatment and counseling “to make sure nothing like this happens again.”

Nasal said Slepicka had a combination of alcohol, prescription medication and mental health stressors at work on Dec. 22. She “put at risk the lives of all who she encountered that evening” the judge said. He also noted the previous DUI.

Slepicka was sentenced to fines totaling $775, court costs, 70 hours of community service, a two- year license suspension and two years of community control. The firearm was forfeited.

She was sentenced to 180 days on the DUI and weapons charges, to be served consecutively, however all but 10 days in jail was suspended. Slepicka will receive credit for three days jail for an intervention program she already completed and will need to work with a probation officer and the county jail on scheduling the remaining seven days in jail, Nasal said.

Slepicka joined the Tipp City department in spring 2002. She was named deputy police chief last summer.