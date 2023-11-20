Detached garage a complete loss, Harrison Twp. fire chief says

A fire destroyed a garage at a vacant house in Harrison Twp. Sunday.

Harrison Twp. crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 4400 block of Kenneth Ave in Northridge around 5:12 a.m., according to Harrison Twp. Fire Department Chief Mike Crist.

It is unknown what caused to the fire.

Crews found a complete loss of a detached garage with two buildings damaged, Crist said.

No injuries were reported.

“Due to the proximity of the detached garage, damage was sustained to an exposure building on Lodell (Avenue) and on Kenneth (Avenue),” Crist said.

Fire crews were on scene for nearly two hours.

