‘Deteriorated’ stretch of busy Centerville road to be resurfaced

A decaying section of a busy Centerville Road will receive a much-needed fix.

The resurfacing of Centerville Station Road between Clyo Road and Braewood Trail, a nearly three-quarter-mile project, was unanimously approved by city council during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.

“The pavement on this section of Centerville Station Road has deteriorated to a point that the road needs to be repaved,” Assistant City Engineer David Swanson said in an Aug. 8 memorandum to City Manager Wayne Davis.

Specifically, excessive cracking is occurring in the center turn lane, Swanson said. Large pieces of asphalt will start to break loose and create potholes if left in its current condition. he said. Base repairs will be made under the pavement in areas where cracking is occurring to prevent similar issues in the new pavement.

Traffic on the road, which sits directly east of the city’s burgeoning Uptown area, and immediately north of the St. Leonard retirement community, numbers approximately 5,000 vehicles a day, according to the most recent Centerville traffic data.

The project involves resurfacing the entire roadway, repairing its base, putting new lane markings and installing markers on the pavement for better visibility, Swanson said. Barrett Paving Materials will execute the work.

Covering much of the cost of the $360,410 project is $233,206 in State Transportation Program funds, which is Ohio Department of Transportation money managed by Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Also covering costs is a $124,000 grant from Ohio Public Works Commission and $3,204 from the city of Centerville.

Centerville tracks the conditions of all its roads, Swanson said. Centerville Station between Clyo and Braewood, along with its expected lifespan, has deteriorated more quickly, most noticeably during the winter, he said.

“We’re spending energy going out there and repairing potholes quite a bit,” Swanson said. “We’re spending money sealing cracks out there, so ... it’s starting to show signs of major issues and it’s costing us more resources at this point than it should.”

The resurfacing project should get underway sometime in the next year, depending on the weather, and take about a month or two to complete, Swanson said.