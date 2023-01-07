DETOUR: Road near Miami Twp.-Moraine-Kettering border to close for 8 months

Constructed in 1954, the three-span adjacent concrete I-beam bridge was identified for replacement in 2017 because of deterioration of the existing concrete I-beams and foundations.

The county engineer’s office applied for and received a federal grant to cover 65% of the $2.6 million in construction costs. The remainder of the construction costs will be covered by an Ohio Public Works Commission grant.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The engineer’s office said the project will have several parts:

** The bridge over Holes Creek will be replaced, and sidewalks will be installed on the new bridge;

** Lamme Road pavement will be milled and resurfaced from Alex Bell Road to Bushwick Drive;

** The traffic signal at the intersection of Lamme Road and Alex-Bell Road will be replaced;

** Deteriorated sections of curb and sidewalk along the east side of Lamme Road, south of Holes Creek, and along the north side of Alex-Bell Road at the corner, will be replaced.