DETOUR: Road near Miami Twp.-Moraine-Kettering border to close for 8 months

The south end of Lamme Road, on the Miami Twp./Moraine border, will be closed for an estimated eight months to allow for repairs of the Lamme Road Bridge over Holes Creek.
The road closure around the bridge site, less than a quarter-mile north of Alex-Bell Road, will begin Thursday, Jan. 19 and go until about Sept. 15.
The city of Moraine suggested in a Facebook post that drivers needing to detour from the south end of Lamme Road can take Alex Bell Road west to Ohio 741 north (Springboro Pike) to Stroop Road east, in order to meet up with the north end of Lamme Road at the Kettering border.
The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office is leading the repair of the Lamme Road bridge over Holes Creek, a project the Dayton Daily News included in its Dec. 4 report on local deficient bridges.
Constructed in 1954, the three-span adjacent concrete I-beam bridge was identified for replacement in 2017 because of deterioration of the existing concrete I-beams and foundations.
The county engineer’s office applied for and received a federal grant to cover 65% of the $2.6 million in construction costs. The remainder of the construction costs will be covered by an Ohio Public Works Commission grant.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The engineer’s office said the project will have several parts:
** The bridge over Holes Creek will be replaced, and sidewalks will be installed on the new bridge;
** Lamme Road pavement will be milled and resurfaced from Alex Bell Road to Bushwick Drive;
** The traffic signal at the intersection of Lamme Road and Alex-Bell Road will be replaced;
** Deteriorated sections of curb and sidewalk along the east side of Lamme Road, south of Holes Creek, and along the north side of Alex-Bell Road at the corner, will be replaced.
