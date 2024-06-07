Developer has plans to build giant building in Trotwood industrial park

The building will include 216,000 square feet of space for industrial manufacturing use and 15,000 square feet of office space. No company has been named that will move into the building.

Documents show the developer will conduct a traffic study of the surrounding area and will make necessary roadway improvements in accordance with the study’s results. These could include alterations like street widening, curb and gutter improvements, and the addition of sidewalks.

Trotwood Planning Commission previously approved the plans which will now be up for final approval by council.

This manufacturing building is the second in a two-phase plan for a total 47-acre site, which consists of farmland and an adjacent wooded area.

Phase one began in 2022 with the construction of a 200,000-square-foot industrial building on the northeast portion of the industrial park, behind Slemker Auto on Wolf Creek Pike and A&B Auto on Olive Road.

Construction of this industrial building wrapped up in spring 2023, according to Chad Downing, director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation.

By early 2025, this space will be occupied by manufacturing company Technicote. The business is investing $60 million into the modification and tenant-specific improvements to the facility, Downing said, work that is expected to wrap up by the end of this year.

A subsidiary of Beontag, a global provider of pressure sensitive adhesives and smart tags such as RFID, Technicote is currently located in Miamisburg.

As part of its relocation to Trotwood, Technicote will bring 70 employees from Miamisburg, as well as up to 163 new positions.

“We’re working with the HR team at Beontag to prepare them to make the hires that they need by partnering with organizations, like the Miami Valley Career Technology Center and others, to attract the different workforce skillsets they’ll need to fill these upcoming roles,” Downing said.

This multi-phased project is just one part of Trotwood’s growing industrial park. The Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. and California-based developer Gated Properties Global first announced plans for the park near an existing 62-acre commercial site in the spring of 2021.

Earlier this year, construction began on a 12,500-square-foot facility for construction services company EquipmentShare on a 12-acre site on Prosperity Drive.

Southeast of the Olive Road and Wolf Creek Pike intersection, the new EquipmentShare facility is expected to bring around 25 jobs to the area. The company specializes in equipment rental, maintenance and other services.

Downing said Tuesday an opening date for EquipmentShare has yet to be announced.

Some of the tenants already established in the park include Stratacache, which is located just south of where the new EquipmentShare facility will be located, and Epix Tube Company, located on Wolf Creek Pike east of Prosperity Drive.

North of Epix Tube, at 5905 Wolf Creek Pike, a partially occupied strip industrial center was recently sold to a developer with plans to renovate the property and attract new tenants.

Current tenants in the strip include Westwood Finishing and Campbell’s Roofing Company.

“We can expect to see reinvestment into that building and new space made available for smaller businesses needing between 3,000 up to around 15,000 square feet of space,” Downing said. “We’re excited and hopeful that new life can be brought to some of these legacy buildings in the industrial park and to welcome new businesses here.”