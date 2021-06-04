Developer has plans to build new Beavercreek office building near Wright-Patt

The new office building would be accessible from Germany Lane by two access points.

The city recently vacated it’s right-of-way on Wynkoop Court so that this project could have the right of way. Half will go to Synergy and the other half of the road’s right-of-way will go to the hotel next door, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel. Burkett said Synergy will likely buy or make a deal to get the other half of the right-of-way from the hotel.

There were previously three homes on the site, but those have been demolished. There is currently an auto repair building on the property which would be taken down as part of the project, city documents state.

“This is a great project. They’re clearing out unsightly buildings and putting in a brand new office building,” Burkett said. “This is redevelopment of a challenging site and it is something we’re encouraged by. It is reinvestment into the city.”

The building will have some frontage on I-675. The city will also be extending nearby Zink Road to connect with Germany Lane. The street shoots off of Colonel Glenn Highway and dead ends.

This was a project the city had previously planned, Burkett said. The road will be completed in late 2021, he said.

“We’re excited and looking forward to this next project with Synergy,” Burkett said. “High-paying, professional office jobs are always welcome in the area. They bring more income and more opportunities for the city.”

Synergy has done several office space developments in Beavercreek, including Pentagon Towers.

The company is also behind other commercial projects throughout the region from Dayton Children’s Hospital Child Health Pavilion to Allure apartments in Centerville.