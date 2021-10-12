dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeWine advisor: Air Force to update Ohio military family support report card

Brianna McKinnon of Dayton testified before members of the Ohio House about a bill she worked on with then-Rep. Rick Perales, R-Beavercreek, in this 2019 photo. The bill granted temporary professional licenses to members of the military and their spouses.
Caption
Brianna McKinnon of Dayton testified before members of the Ohio House about a bill she worked on with then-Rep. Rick Perales, R-Beavercreek, in this 2019 photo. The bill granted temporary professional licenses to members of the military and their spouses.

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
19 minutes ago

Ohio officials who asked the Air Force to reconsider how Ohio was graded on a “report card” gauging state support to military families say they’re pleased with how talks went — and they expect the Air Force to update the report card soon.

The Air Force report, titled “Support of Military Families 2021,” graded states by colors. “Green” states are seen as “highly supportive of military families,” and states graded “yellow” — such as Ohio, earlier — are deemed only “moderately supportive.” Red states are regarded as “least supportive.”

ExploreOhio officials push back on Air Force family support ‘report card’

State leaders were concerned about a “yellow” grade Ohio received in the area of professional license reciprocity for military spouses.

Joe Zeis, a retired Air Force colonel and a senior policy advisor to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on aerospace and defense issues, said recently that the Air Force has sent the state a revised score card, changing the state’s grade from yellow to green.

It was unclear late last week when the new score would be published online. An Air Force spokeswoman asked for time to gather information.

License reciprocity recognizes occupational licensing agencies issued by other states. The recognition paves the way for temporary licenses or certificates to members of the military and spouses who are professionally licensed in another jurisdiction and have moved to Ohio for military duty.

Such flexibility makes it easier for those spouses to take up work in their chosen fields in Ohio.

“All of the grades for 2021 on the reciprocity side will now be green,” Zeis said in a recent interview. “And Ohio will be green.”

The state is still working on the Air Force’s assessment of Ohio schools, he added. But he was pleased with the change.

“The reciprocity was obviously what we wanted to discuss,” Zeis said. “That was very, very straightforward.”

While an Air Force report card graded Ohio lower on that issue, a separate, Pentagon scoring report graded Ohio higher. James Rickel, a Department of Defense liaison to the states, told the Dayton Daily News last month that Ohio was “doing a superior job. I think they’re doing a great job” in the area of reciprocity.

In Other News
1
GE Aviation hails NASA investment, new jobs tied to Dayton-tested...
2
Water Panel report: Dayton-area water quality is ‘very good’
3
Centerville student buys Dayton, Cincy hospital patients toys with $3K...
4
Huber Heights plans to redistrict wards due to population gain
5
Domestic violence deaths increased during pandemic
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top