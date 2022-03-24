DeWine appoints 2 to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Robert G. Hanseman, of Washington Twp., will assume office April 11 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Greg Singer, who retired, and Kimberly A. Melnick, of Dayton, will assume office April 11 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Michael Krumholtz, who also retired.

Hanseman has been in private practice with Sebaly Shillito + Dyer since 2001, where he has specialized in business litigation. Prior to that, he was a trial attorney in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate general, where he served as trial counsel in criminal prosecutions and contract disputes.