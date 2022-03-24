dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeWine appoints 2 to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Robert G. Hanseman, left, and Kimberly A. Melnick, will assume seats April 11 on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following their appointments by Gov. Mike DeWine. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Robert G. Hanseman, left, and Kimberly A. Melnick, will assume seats April 11 on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following their appointments by Gov. Mike DeWine. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced two appointments to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Robert G. Hanseman, of Washington Twp., will assume office April 11 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Greg Singer, who retired, and Kimberly A. Melnick, of Dayton, will assume office April 11 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Michael Krumholtz, who also retired.

Hanseman has been in private practice with Sebaly Shillito + Dyer since 2001, where he has specialized in business litigation. Prior to that, he was a trial attorney in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate general, where he served as trial counsel in criminal prosecutions and contract disputes.

He earned his law degree from George Washington University and undergraduate degree from the Ohio State University.

Melnick worked for more than 20 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County. She also worked as a Jefferson County deputy district attorney in the criminal division and in private practice at Kolberg & Melnick.

She received her law degree from the University of Dayton’s School of Law and undergraduate degree from Wright State University.

Hanseman and Melnick must run for election in 2022 to complete the remainder of the unexpired term.

caption arrowCaption
Robert G. Hanseman was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 24, 2022, to fill the unexpired term of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Greg Singer, who retired. He will assume office on April 11. CONTRIBUTED

Robert G. Hanseman was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 24, 2022, to fill the unexpired term of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Greg Singer, who retired. He will assume office on April 11. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Robert G. Hanseman was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 24, 2022, to fill the unexpired term of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Greg Singer, who retired. He will assume office on April 11. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Kimberly A. Melnick was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 24, 2022, to fill the unexpired term of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Michael Krumholtz, who retired. She will assume office on April 11. CONTRIBUTED

Kimberly A. Melnick was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 24, 2022, to fill the unexpired term of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Michael Krumholtz, who retired. She will assume office on April 11. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Kimberly A. Melnick was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 24, 2022, to fill the unexpired term of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Michael Krumholtz, who retired. She will assume office on April 11. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Statehouse candidates off May 3 ballot: Here’s what that means
2
Kettering Health doctor works to build trust to close rural COVID...
3
Ohio reports small increase in weekly COVID cases; deaths...
4
Tornado in Warren County collapses barn, uproots trees
5
Dayton region sees a ‘natural decrease’ in population

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top