DeWine appoints area businessman as new Wright State board trustee

Ranjan Kejriwal, appointed Wright State board trustee September 2021
Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
17 minutes ago

Ranjan Kejriwal, president of AARIS LLC in Dayton, was appointed to the Wright State University Board of Trustees, the university announced on Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Kejriwal, a resident of Springboro, for a nine-year term on the board ending on June 30, 2030. Kejriwal replaces Michael Bridges, whose term expired on June 30, 2021.

In 2004, Kejriwal founded AARIS, which provides diverse tubular, pipe and bar products to North American and global manufacturers. The company specializes in supplying products for the mechanical, fluid power and pipeline markets.

Before launching AARIS, Kejriwal served as the general manager of sales and marketing and the manager of product development and market technical assistance at Copperweld Corporation; project engineer at ITT Automotive; and field engineer with the Oil and Natural Gas Commission.

Kejriwal received a MBA from Ohio University, a master’s degree in materials science and engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Bihar in India. He also studied at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and Northwestern University.

