DeWine appoints area businessman as new Wright State board trustee

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Kejriwal, a resident of Springboro, for a nine-year term on the board ending on June 30, 2030. Kejriwal replaces Michael Bridges, whose term expired on June 30, 2021.

In 2004, Kejriwal founded AARIS, which provides diverse tubular, pipe and bar products to North American and global manufacturers. The company specializes in supplying products for the mechanical, fluid power and pipeline markets.