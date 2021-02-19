X

DeWine appoints Oakwood woman to Wright State trustees

By Jen Balduf

An Oakwood woman was appointed Friday for an eight-year term on the Wright State University Board of Trustees.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine named Dawn M. Conway to the board. She will begin Feb. 22, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Conway’s appointment is through June 30, 2029.

She is the CEO of Boost Engagement in Dayton, a former senior vice president at LexisNexis in Miamisburg, a member of the American Bar Association Anti Human Trafficking Task Force and a former Culture Works board member in Dayton.

