DeWine appoints Oakwood woman to Wright State trustees

An Oakwood woman was appointed Friday for an eight-year term on the Wright State University Board of Trustees.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine named Dawn M. Conway to the board. She will begin Feb. 22, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Conway’s appointment is through June 30, 2029.
She is the CEO of Boost Engagement in Dayton, a former senior vice president at LexisNexis in Miamisburg, a member of the American Bar Association Anti Human Trafficking Task Force and a former Culture Works board member in Dayton.