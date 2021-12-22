Hamburger icon
DeWine appoints Xenia judge to appeals court

Ronald C. Lewis was appointed to the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals
Ronald C. Lewis was appointed to the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

The Xenia Municipal Court judge next month will assume a seat on the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals bench in Dayton.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday appointed Ronald C. Lewis to fill the upcoming judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael T. Hall, formerly a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge.

ExploreGreene County plans to borrow money for new jail, after voters rejected levy

Lewis, of Xenia, will assume office on Jan. 20 and must run for election in November 2022 to retain the seat, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The five-judge Second District Court of Appeals serves Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties.

Lewis has served as the Xenia Municipal Court judge since January 2020, and before hat spent time as a city prosecutor for the city of Trotwood.

Explore‘No question’ omicron will become dominant COVID strain in Ohio, but impact still unknown

He also worked for more than 19 years as the city prosecutor and law director for the city of Xenia.

Lewis served as a board member for the Dayton Masonic Learning Center, Greene County Family Violence Prevention Center and the Community Network for Behavioral Health, Glen Helen, and was a board member and president elect of the Xenia Rotary. Lewis also is active at the Faith Community United Methodist Church.

