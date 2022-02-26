DeWine declares Day of Prayer for Ukraine, directs halt of Russian vodka sales statewide

COLUMBUS — In response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared Sunday a statewide day of prayer for the people of Ukraine.
DeWine has also directed the Ohio Department of Commerce (DOC) to cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard until further notice, according to a statement from the governor’s office on Saturday, with retailers directed to immediately pull these brands from their shelves.
Russian Standard’s vodka is sold under the brand names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka. All other brands of vodka sold in Ohio, including those branded with Russian names, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.
An estimated 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard are for sale in Ohio’s 487 liquor agencies, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
In observance of the day of prayer, DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend a church service on Sunday at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma, according to his office.
The Ukraine flag will be flown at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus and the governor’s residence in Bexley to further show support for those under attack in Ukraine and for Ohio’s Ukrainian population.
