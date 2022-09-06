dayton-daily-news logo
DeWine hails Beavercreek company’s growth as state readies to celebrate Intel Friday

A QQE employee, in a blue shirt at the left, speaks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, third from the right, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (to DeWine's right) and others about her job. Sen. Rob Portman is in the center. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

By
26 minutes ago
Ohio governor calls Quality Quartz Engineering ‘a great Ohio story’

For a short time Tuesday, a surprisingly wide array of federal and state officials made a medium-sized Beavercreek manufacturer, Quality Quartz Engineering, the center of the universe, pointing to the company as an example of the commercial potential unleashed by Intel’s $20 billion plans in Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined three congressmen, a senator and officials with JobsOhio and others to tour QQE.

The groundbreaking for Intel’s two planned Licking County semiconductor fabrication facilities is set for Friday. But state leaders see the repercussions of Intel’s plans as immediate and, they hope, long-lasting.

“We must be doing something right,” said Ryan Kelly, QQE president and chief executive.

Quality Quartz Engineering, or “QQE,” describes itself as one of the largest companies in the United States that specializes in the manufacturing and fabrication of high purity quartz products for the semiconductor industry.

The company moved its headquarters to Dayton from California in 2020, shedding locations since then on Stanley Avenue and near Dayton International Airport to make an Orchard Lane plant and offices its center of gravity for a workforce of 130 employees.

That workforce is expected to grow, Kelly said. The company has room to expand in Beavercreek and intends to launch an expansion in the next 12 to 18 months, becoming what Kelly pledged will be the largest quartz machining plant in the United States when all is said and done.

“We definitely see continued expansion,” the CEO told the Dayton Daily News. “This is a stepping stone on a journey for us.”

DeWine called QQE “a great Ohio story.”

“There are not only suppliers (to Intel) in Ohio, but there are also suppliers to suppliers in Ohio,” the governor said.

Those on hand Tuesday spoke of Silfex in Springfield and Momentive and Materion in the Cleveland area as examples of companies from stand to benefit from what they envision as a new “Silicon Valley” anchored in Ohio.

Intel’s Columbus-area plant groundbreaking is set for Friday, with a visit by President Joe Biden on the agenda. The American semiconductor manufacturer has pledged a more than $20 billion investment in Ohio production capacity, with at least two factories planned in New Albany. The project is expected to draw some 7,000 construction jobs.

The hope is that these massive facilities will mean new work for suppliers and vendors, including companies in the Dayton and Springfield areas.

“There’s a whole ecosystem that grows up around that,” said Sen. Rob Portman.

State officials and others say they have seen some 40 companies from move the coasts to Ohio in the past two years. And the “re-shoring” of jobs back to America is another trend they’re celebrating.

“This is a story about jobs that are aboard that are coming here,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton.

“We are extremely excited to see Intel commit to the state of Ohio,” Kelly told the Dayton Daily News in January 2022 shortly after Intel first announced its plans. “We see significant growth for the semiconductor industry over the next decade and love that our home state is embracing this growth. QQE looks forward to supporting Intel and the fast growing semiconductor industry in the future.”

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

