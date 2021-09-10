DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Flags should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day.
The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, which marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
DeWine also asked Ohioans to observe a moment of silence Saturday at 8:46 a.m., the time that American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.