Dayton firefighter recruits honor 9/11 first responder sacrifices

Members of the firefighting recruit class 2021-A also placed American flags and firefighting gear with the photos. Fire chief Jeff Lykins said it’s important for everyone -- especially safety force personnel -- to take time and remember the 343 firefighters who died from the terror attacks.

“On 9/11, America watched the most tragic of events unfold before their eyes with tons of emotions, and one of the things that I think started the healing process and gave people some strength was the dedication and commitment of the safety forces personnel, the firefighters and police officers that gave their lives that day. It underscored the resilience of America,” Lykins said.