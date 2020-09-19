DeWine orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags in Ohio be lowered to half-staff today to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Flags are to remain lowered until the day of her internment, the order stated.
The order applies to any flags flown on public grounds or at public buildings.
Ginsburg died at her home in Washington Friday night due to complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer, reports said.
DeWine issued a statement on the justice’s passing:
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing.”
Chief Justice John Roberts mourned Ginsburg’s passing. “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Roberts said in a statement.
Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.