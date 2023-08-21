DeWine picks first-ever director for state’s public opioid settlement foundation

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday his pick to lead the newly created OneOhio Recovery Foundation — a 29-member non-profit tasked with distributing a bulk of settlement funds Ohio receives from pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Appointed was Alisha Nelson, the former director of RecoveryOhio and the leader of the state’s anti-drug legal efforts back when DeWine served as attorney general, according to a press release.

“After careful consideration, I selected Alisha to fill this role because I know that she shares my vision of intentionally using these settlement funds to help Ohioans struggling with substance use disorder for years to come,” DeWine said. “Alisha has turned her passion and life experiences into a career promoting and developing policies that support long-term recovery and the advancement of the behavioral health field.”

OneOhio Recovery Foundation will meet in public, where it will decide how to dole out 55% of the state’s settlement funds in connection to the opioid epidemic. The press release noted that the entire state of Ohio has been impacted by the ongoing epidemic and that settlement funds will go directly from OneOhio to addiction abatement and mental wellness services.