DeWine announces he has COVID; symptoms mild, governor says

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 6, 2022. DeWine won high marks early in the pandemic with his stay-at-home mandates. But now Mike DeWine is facing backlash for those moves from his party's far-right faithful as he runs for a second term. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday evening that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.

The governor said he has been experiencing mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat, according to a statement from his office.

DeWine, 75, is in quarantine, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the release stated. Also, he received a monoclonal antibody treatment early this evening. The mAb treatment can limit the amount of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the body and often is recommended for older patients or those with underlying conditions, health experts say.

The governor’s diagnosis comes the day after the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase in COVID cases.

The state recorded 4,808 coronavirus cases in the last week, the ODH announced Thursday. This was the first time Ohio’s seven-day case count exceeded 4,000 since the state moved to weekly updates a month ago.

COVID-related hospitalizations remain dramatically lower than they were during the January peak. Kettering Health’s Main Campus recently celebrated a multi-day stretch where it had no COVID patients at all.

First lady Fran DeWine has tested negative.

The DeWines are fully vaccinated and each have received booster doses.

