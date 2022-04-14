dayton-daily-news logo
DeWine signs executive order defining antisemitism

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022, in Newark, Ohio. DeWine won high marks early in the pandemic with his stay-at-home mandates. But now Mike DeWine is facing backlash for those moves from his party's far-right faithful as he runs for a second term. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

The state of Ohio will now use the antisemitism definition adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday signed an executive order, which requires all state agencies, departments, boards, commissions and public colleges and universities to adopt the definition as well.

“Antisemitism remains a persistent, pervasive, and disturbing problem in American society, including in Ohio,” a release from the governor’s office stated.

The alliance adopted its working definition of antisemitism in May 2016, which reads in full: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or nonJewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

