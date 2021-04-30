DeWine to attend dedication of memorial grove for COVID victims, survivors today

A grove of 15 new trees will be dedicated to the coronavirus victims and survivors today in Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz will attend the dedication ceremony this afternoon.
The trees will be planted by survivors, families of Ohioans killed during the pandemic, healthcare workers, first responders, educators, students, representatives from the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and Ohio Emergency Management Agency and other essential workers.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at 2:30 p.m. at ohiochannel.org.