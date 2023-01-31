WATCH: DeWine delivers 2023 State of State address

BreakingNews
New demo money will pay to gut 2 downtown Dayton towers for redevelopment
Local News
Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver his 2023 State of the State address today to the Ohio General Assembly.

DeWine is expected to speak about the strength of the state and discuss the budget priorities for the next few years.

The address will stream live at www.ohiochannel.org beginning at noon.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

