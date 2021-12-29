Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeWine to give update on National Guard’s response, hospital staffing shortages today

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
36 minutes ago

Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the Ohio National Guard’s response to hospitals to help with staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. at 1 p.m.

The public can watch the press conference live on the Ohio Channel.

Explore1,050 Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing shortages

DeWine announced on Dec. 17 that 1,050 Ohio National Guards were activated to help with COVID-related staffing shortages in hospitals. About 150 members were trained medical personnel and EMTS and the remaining 900 members would serve in nonmedical capacities.

“Twenty-two months of this pandemic has taken its toll on our health care workers, and that is certainly understandable,” DeWine said. “We cannot thank them enough for the work that they have done and the work that they have continued to do.”

Guard members are being deployed to hospitals with the greatest need. The guard will support larger hospitals, which will help alleviate pressure on smaller hospitals, Vanderhoff said last week.

Explore5,200 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio as cases remain high

During the initial deployment, guard members were sent to seven hospitals in Mahoning, Trumbull, Summit, Stark and Lucas counties. However, as their mission continues, Ohio National Guard members will be moved to different regions and facilities.

It is not clear how long the deployment will last.

The state has also partnered with a health care staffing agency to bring in workers from out of state.

In Other News
1
Car found with bullet holes in Dayton after people shooting from...
2
Semi crash closes I-70 east in Preble County, 2 taken to hospital
3
9 New Year’s Eve events to celebrate 2022
4
2021 Top Stories: Miamisburg, Miami Twp. continue growth
5
Paper company headquartered in Miami Twp. set to be acquired by Swedish

About the Author

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top