DeWine touts Intel, other investments in upbeat state of the state speech

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered a relentlessly upbeat hour-long State of the State address Wednesday, his first such address in person since 2019.
He touted state investments in health, water quality and especially economic development as accomplishments so far, citing Intel’s announcement of a $20 billion investment for two microchip plants near Columbus as an example of resurgent manufacturing.
For the future DeWine wants continued expansion of mental health and drug treatment programs, more investment in state parks, infrastructure and redevelopment for towns in Ohio’s Appalachian region, and a statewide program that offers scholarships for college students who serve as mentors to at-risk children.
He plans to push for a tougher distracted-driving law and a slate of new programs and funding for law enforcement, plus harsher sentences for convicted felons caught again with guns.
Ohio Democrats, though, pointed to the inability of the Ohio Redistricting Commission — which DeWine sits on — to create new districts for the Ohio General Assembly and U.S. Congress that are constitutional. The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the commission’s maps several times.
“Now, as Ohio finds itself amid a constitutional crisis, Mike DeWine and his fellow Republicans are solely to blame. So all the bombast and bluster we’ll hear from Mike DeWine today ultimately means nothing. Because when it comes down to it, the state of our state is broken. And that’s because Mike DeWine caved to his fellow Republicans and failed to do his most important job: putting the interests of Ohioans first,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters.
